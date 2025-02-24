Japan, Philippines eye closer security ties; two sides exploit each other, undermining regional peace: expert

South China Sea Photo: VCG

Japan and the Philippines plan to establish a high-level defense consultation mechanism to expand Japan's defense exports, Kyodo News reported Sunday during Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani's visit to the Philippines. Meanwhile, Japanese media hyped Japan's intent to help the Philippines monitor the South China Sea. A Chinese expert told the Global Times that their defense cooperation is a mutual exploitation which however undermines regional peace and stability.According to Kyodo News, Nakatani and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro are expected to reach a consensus on establishing a consultation mechanism during their meeting on Monday. This mechanism will enable regular meetings to discuss the Philippines' defense equipment needs, with a visit to Philippines by Japanese defense officials and industry representatives planned as early as March.Besides the provision of Japanese defense equipment, the ministers are also set to discuss the possible start of talks on an accord to protect confidential security information to facilitate intelligence exchanges, sources familiar with the matter said, as reported by Kyodo News on Friday.Japanese media also hyped Japan's support for the Philippines' surveillance activities in the South China Sea, along with its efforts to lay the groundwork for an intelligence-sharing agreement, aims to enhance monitoring of China's military activities."Japan seeks to bypass the constraints of its postwar pacifist constitution through defense cooperation with the Philippines," Chen Xiangmiao, director of the World Navy Research Center at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday.Chen further pointed out that Japan's goal is to become a "normal country" not bounded by the postwar pacifist constitution, and capable of conducting military operations worldwide. This strategy is not only focused on the South China Sea but also serves its broader military and political ambitions, he added."We will talk in depth about enhancing bilateral, trilateral, and squad cooperation, not only between Minister Nakatani and myself, but also between him and the President," said Teodoro, according to the Philippine News Agency reported on Sunday.Chen pointed out that this is the Philippines' tactic, as it is attempting to strengthen its illegal claim on the South China Sea issue through cooperation with Japan, seeking to garner more diplomatic support and military assistance."In reality, the cooperation between Japan and the Philippines is a form of mutual exploitation, with both sides leveraging each other under the pretext of defense cooperation, which however negatively impacts the peace and stability of the South China Sea region," Chen added.Lü Chao, an expert on East Asian studies at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday that Japan often takes a stance favoring the Philippines and even adopts an antagonistic attitude toward China on the South China Sea issue. He noted that Japan strengthens military cooperation with the Philippines and encourages Manila's hostility against China in the region, in order to pander to the US's "Indo-Pacific Strategy.""While China is willing to improve relations with Japan, it will not tolerate Japan's hostile attitude, especially on the South China Sea issue, where China will not make any concessions," he added.