Chinese tech firm employee punished for leaking confidential information to overseas spy agency: MSS

Chinese Ministry of State Security

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) on Monday disclosed a case involving an employee at a major domestic technology company, who switched jobs multiple times within three years, disclosed a substantial amount of classified information to an overseas intelligence agency in exchange for personal financial benefits. The security authorities urged the public to heighten their awareness of security precautions and to strengthen the protection of industrial data and trade secrets to ensure the secure development of the technology sector.In 2016, the man surnamed Wang, who served as an overseas market director at a leading domestic technology firm, traveled abroad for business. During his trip, he received an unsolicited call from a foreign organization seeking information about his company, offering him 1,000 yuan ($137.9) as compensation. This initial transaction enticed Wang into seeing such exchanges as an easy way to earn "extra income." Over the following years, his illicit earnings escalated as he provided increasingly sensitive and exclusive information, with payments rising from the initial 1,000 yuan to 3,000 yuan, according to an article published by the MSS on its official WeChat account.Tempted by financial gain, Wang sought to earn more "quick cash" and actively "marketed" the core technology information and internal documents in his possession. He also encouraged colleagues and recruited relatives, urging them to provide sensitive information and even classified data from within the technology industry, said the MSS.Between 2020 and 2022, Wang switched jobs across multiple leading technology firms in the technology sector to amass extensive internal intelligence and classified materials. In just three years, he actively engaged with industry personnel, attended closed-door meetings, and accumulated extensive confidential materials and core technological data from both his employers and associated firms in the sector, expanding his network, said the MSS.During his "part-time" work, Wang presented himself as a senior executive from multiple leading companies, portraying himself as a "well-known expert" in the technology field and a "scarce talent" proficient in the entire industrial chain, drawing the keen interest of overseas intelligence operatives seeking proprietary technological insights, according to the article.Wang transitioned from treating his espionage-driven "side job" as a supplemental income source to making it his primary profession. Between 2020 and 2022, he accepted more than 600 consultations, disclosing a substantial amount of internal information, classified data, and core technology secrets from domestic technology enterprises, accumulating illicit earnings exceeding 2 million yuan, accepting only small-scale engagements to ensure what he considered "safe and controllable" operations.Following a thorough investigation, national security authorities obtained irrefutable evidence of Wang disclosing core classified information from critical domestic technology enterprises to foreign organizations. They collaborated with relevant departments to conduct joint law enforcement actions, effectively eliminating the threat. Wang and other involved in the case have been dealt with according to the law, said the MSS.In recent years, as China's technological capabilities have continuously improved, several industries have gained a leading position in international competition. Core technology information determines a company's core competitiveness and the international competitiveness of the industry. Only by enhancing the awareness of core technology information protection can leading enterprises in various sectors further consolidate their industrial advantages, stabilize economic development, and enhance national strength, said the MSS.From cases handled by the national security authorities, it is evident that there are many "industry experts" like Wang who have fallen into the "sweet trap" of foreign organizations with impure purposes and unclear motives during commercial activities, leaking state secrets knowingly or unknowingly, thereby harming national security and interests.The entire society must remain vigilant against various foreign organizations and institutions that may use legal means to cover illegal activities, infiltrating and stealing secrets through various channels, said the MSS.Global Times