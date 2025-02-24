6 dead, 3 injured in south China traffic accident
By Xinhua Published: Feb 24, 2025 11:27 AM
Six people were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident on Monday in the county of Zhongshan in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.
A minivan traveling along a section of a national highway collided with a truck at around 7 a.m. this morning. Four died at the scene and two passed later despite emergency rescue efforts.
Emergency response work is currently underway.