Former chairman of Chinese Aviation Industry Corporation expelled from CPC

Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd., has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's anti-graft body said Monday.The decision was made following the conclusion of an investigation into Tan for serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to a statement released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.The investigation found that Tan had lost his ideals and beliefs, and deviated from the CPC Central Committee on major principles. He was also found to resist organizational scrutiny, and engage in superstitious activities, according to the investigation.Tan also violated the Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct and took undue advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others in matters such as project contracting and accept massive bribes in return. He accepted arrangements for banquets that could have compromised his impartiality in performing his duties.In line with Party regulations and laws, the decision has been made to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, said the statement.Global Times