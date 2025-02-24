High temperatures as high as 30 C expected to see in multiple parts in China this week

Plum flowers are in full bloom in front of the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on February 21, 2025. Photo: IC

Multiple regions in China will see a rapid surge in temperatures this week with highest temperatures in some southern regions expected to approach 30 C, an uncommon occurrence for this season, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday.This week, both northern and southern China will see a notable warm-up. In many northern areas, temperatures could rise above the seasonal average starting from Monday, while the southern regions will experience warming a bit later. Around Friday, the warming trend is expected to peak across most of the country, with some southern areas possibly surpassing 25 C, according to weather.com.cn.According to CCTV, warming trend in both northern and southern China is expected to continue for five to six days, with temperatures reaching their peak on Friday and Saturday.Some cities such as Hangzhou in East China’s Zhejiang Province and Wuhan in Central China’s Hubei Province are forecasted to see highs reaching 30 C, CCTV reported.Northeast China will see highs hover around 10 C, while temperatures across the Huanghuai and Jiangnan regions are expected to surpass 20 C, with certain areas in Jiangnan nearing 30 C.The northern parts of China are expected to start warming up first on Monday, while the temperature rise in the southern China will be slightly delayed, with significant warming beginning after Wednesday. During this warming phase, temperatures in most regions will climb by more than 10 C, with central and southern Northeast China, as well as parts of North China and Jiangnan, seeing increases of over 15 C.In some cities, the temperature rise will be rapid and dramatic. In Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province, the highest temperatures from Tuesday to Thursday will be rising from 9 C to 14 C and further to 23 C, instantly switching into the spring season. In Guiyang, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, the highest temperature on Wednesday will be reaching 11 C, and further surging to 20 C on Thursday, a significant temperature increase of 9 C in just one-day duration.Notably, the temperature difference between day and night could exceed 15 C.While daytime highs are climbing rapidly, nighttime lows will rise more gradually. Since the rise in temperature lows is neither as large nor as fast as that of the temperature highs, resulting in a wider temperature gap between day and night across both northern and southern China in the coming week. In multiple places in northern regions, day-night temperature variations will exceed 15 C, while in Jiangnan and surrounding regions, variations will surpass 10 C between Thursday and Friday.This warming surge will also accelerate the seasonal transition, with many areas in Jiangnan are expected to transition into spring as temperatures climb. However, a moderate cold front in early March may still trigger sharp temperature swings in southern China, warranting caution against potential spring cold spells.Global Times