Lisbon Maru rescue honored in London

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang addresses a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the UK hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Denise Wynne, daughter of a Lisbon Maru survivor Dennis Morley, speaks at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Kenneth Salmon, whose father was a Royal Artillery sergeant rescued from the sinking Lisbon Maru, shares the story of his father and the Lisbon Maru at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Guests hold hands and sing Auld Lang Syne at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Guests take a photo at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival.In October 1942, the Lisbon Maru, a cargo vessel requisitioned by the Japanese army to transport more than 1,800 British prisoners of war (POWs) from Hong Kong to Japan, was struck by U.S. forces off the Zhoushan Islands in China's Zhejiang Province. As the ship sank, local fishermen risked their lives to rescue over 300 POWs.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang recounted the rescue, emphasizing that it stands as a testament to China and Britain fighting side by side as allies against fascist aggression. The rescue has left tales of the profound friendship between the people of the two countries -- a friendship that "will never fade" and "has become a valuable asset" for bilateral relations, he added.At the end of the reception, the families of the survivors stood together, held hands, and sang Auld Lang Syne.Lindsey Archer, niece of a British soldier who perished in the Lisbon Maru shipwreck, told Xinhua that events like this help strengthen bonds and foster new friendships. She expressed that the families of both the British survivors and the Chinese rescuers have become a new community for her. Keeping the memory of their ancestors alive, she said, is crucial, as "what they suffered, lost, and sacrificed has shaped where we are today."Last year, Archer, along with a dozen other descendants of British POWs - including Kenneth Salmon -visited China to pay tribute to the fallen at the wreck site in Zhoushan.Salmon, whose father was a Royal Artillery sergeant rescued from the sinking Lisbon Maru, described the emotional connection he felt during the visit. Reflecting on the friendships forged during the trip, he said there is "an emotional attachment" in Zhoushan.He also expressed his appreciation for the presence of young children at the reception, emphasizing the importance of preserving the story of the rescue for future generations to learn about their ancestry and family history.As part of the event, a photography exhibition showcased the progress made in recent years in tracing the history of the Lisbon Maru rescue.