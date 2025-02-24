Lisbon Maru rescue honored in London

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang addresses a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the UK hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Denise Wynne, daughter of a Lisbon Maru survivor Dennis Morley, speaks at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Kenneth Salmon, whose father was a Royal Artillery sergeant rescued from the sinking Lisbon Maru, shares the story of his father and the Lisbon Maru at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Guests hold hands and sing Auld Lang Syne at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Guests take a photo at a reception for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors in London, Britain, on Feb. 22, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) hosted a special reception in London on Saturday for the families of the Lisbon Maru survivors, commemorating the heroic rescue during World War II and celebrating the Spring Festival.