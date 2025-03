Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to media inquiry over Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about his expectation of China's role in peace in Ukraine and related remarks of US President Trump, as well as whether China will propose any new plans or initiatives to actively contribute to promoting peace in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China's position on the Ukraine crisis remains consistent and clear.Lin said that since the crisis escalated, China has maintained communication with all relevant parties, committed to building consensus for ending the conflict and facilitating dialogue. China will always firmly stand on the side of peace, maintain an objective and fair stance, and continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting political solutions to the crisis, he said.Global Times