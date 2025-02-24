China willing to promote common devt with PICs including Cook Islands, FM responds to recently signed China-Cook Islands agreements

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on the agreements signed by the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands with the Chinese government, including on access to port facilities on the island, undersea mining and a few other things, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that the Chinese side previously shared relevant information on the bilateral cooperation documents recently signed with the Cook Islands, and this is the normal friendly exchange and cooperation between China and the Cook Islands.Referring to the agreement on undersea mining cooperation, Lin said that during the recent visit of Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands, China's Ministry of Natural Resources signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Blue Partnership in the Field of Seabed Minerals Affairs with the Seabed Minerals Authority of the Cook Islands. Lin referred the inquiry to competent authorities for anything specific.On the basis of mutual respect and equality, China stands ready to grow its friendship and cooperative ties with the Cook Islands and other Pacific island countries, and promote the common development and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, the spokesperson added.On February 14, Premier Li Qiang met with Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands in Harbin, capital city of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, who was in China for the Closing Ceremony of the Asian Winter Games. Following the meeting, they witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents, according to Xinhua News Agency.According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on February 17, they witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents, including the Action Plan for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2025-2030. The Action Plan will provide a road map for the two countries' cooperation in the economic, environmental, cultural and social fields, among others, and will help the two sides achieve more results in friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various areas for the benefit of the two peoples.When asked to comment on certain country's concerns over the deal, Guo said that the cooperation between China and the Cook Islands does not target any third party, and should not be disrupted by any third party. This is China's consistent position, he added.However, foreign media has been hyping up the cooperation between China and the Cook Islands. "The new deal has implications for Pacific security, but particularly for New Zealand, the United States, and Australia," said a report by The Diplomat on February 18.Chen Hong, director of the New Zealand Studies Center at East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Monday that Western media's hyping could be seen as an overreaction, as cooperation between Pacific Island countries and China is based on mutual benefit, and China has always maintained an open attitude toward cooperation, instead of targeting and excluding third parties.Chen noted that the Cook Islands is facing urgent climate challenges, making it imperative for the country to enhance its economic capacity as soon as possible.Some foreign media outlets viewed cooperation between Pacific Island countries and China as a threat to their interests, and this perspective is entirely mistaken, Chen added.