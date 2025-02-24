Excessive reactions to China’s normal far-sea drills expose double standards

The Type 055 large destroyer Zunyi of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy carries out air defense and sea assault exercises in the South China Sea in November 2023. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television

Recently, a Chinese Navy fleet conducted live-fire drills in waters near Australia. These routine far-sea military exercises sparked excessive reactions from certain countries. According to reports, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday that Beijing had failed to give satisfactory reasons for what he called inadequate notice of Friday's live-fire drills. The late notice was "disconcerting" for commercial aviation, he said. New Zealand's Defense Minister Judith Collins said that the presence of three Chinese naval ships off Australia is a wake-up call for New Zealanders, calling it "an unusual move."The Chinese Defense Ministry on Sunday rejected Australia's accusation. Spokesperson Wu Qian said China's actions were entirely in accordance with international law and established practices and would not impact aviation safety. China hopes Australia will approach the relations between the two countries and their militaries with an objective and rational attitude, show more sincerity and professionalism, and make genuine efforts to contribute to the stable development of these ties, Wu added.Why have China's lawful military exercises stirred such a commotion among certain countries? Why do some countries tolerate US warships conducting activities and exercises in the Pacific year-round, yet overreact to China's normal naval operations? This reveals a double standard.China's normal activities on the high seas seem to have triggered sensitive nerves in some, plunging them into a collective state of "security anxiety." Although both Canberra and Wellington have acknowledged that "China was acting in accordance with international law," some politicians and media outlets have continued to sensationalize the issue, even claiming that China poses a "serious threat" and that this is "an attempt to intimidate."The Chinese Navy's live-fire training was fully in accordance with international law and customary practices. This adherence to international rules stands in sharp contrast to the actions of some countries whose warships intrude into other nations' territorial waters and conduct close-in reconnaissance. More importantly, according to Australian media reports, Chinese warships have been spotted approximately 150 nautical miles off the coast of Sydney, while Australia's territorial waters extend only 12 nautical miles from its baseline. Clearly, 150 nautical miles extend far beyond Australia's territorial waters, making the alarmist reactions from certain countries unwarranted.China's naval exercises are normal training, yet some Western countries label them as "threats." When their own warships and aircraft conduct targeted exercises around China and in China's territorial waters in the South China Sea, they view them as "freedom of navigation." For example, on February 11, an Australian military airplane deliberately intruded into China's airspace over Xisha Qundao without China's permission. Such a move violated China's sovereignty and undermined its national security. Western naval vessels have also repeatedly provoked tensions by transiting the Taiwan Straits.Certain Western countries have accelerated their military expansion in the Pacific, using the "China threat" as a pretext to secure defense budgets. This arms race, justified by the "China threat" narrative, stands in stark contrast to the concerns of Pacific Island countries regarding issues like climate change and ocean governance. It is clear who is flexing military muscle, causing trouble, and using "freedom of navigation" as a guise for military intimidation, thereby undermining regional peace and stability.With the rise of China and the increasing need to protect the country's overseas interests, the Chinese Navy has steadily advanced into the deep blue waters. On one hand, China's distant sea training aims to enhance the Navy's capabilities in far-sea operations, thereby better safeguarding national sovereignty and security. On the other hand, it enables the Navy to fulfill international responsibilities and obligations more effectively, providing more public safety services to the international community. This is a strong practice of China's proposal of a community with a shared future for mankind and a maritime community with a shared future.The author is a naval military expert. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn