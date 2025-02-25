Philippines’ reliance on external ‘fake bodyguards’ unable to bring peace to region

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro agreed on Monday to further deepen defense ties during talks in Manila. According to reports, Teodoro said the Philippines was looking forward to boosting defense relations with Japan "against unilateral attempts by China and other countries to change the international order and the narrative." The Philippines views the actions of external countries as "international support," but in reality, it has invited a group of "fake bodyguards" with their own agendas. On the geopolitical stage, sometimes 1+1 doesn't equal 2. In the end, both Japan and the Philippines will end up losing.For Japan, using its defense cooperation with the Philippines as a springboard to intervene in the South China Sea is, in fact, a strategy to break through its pacifist constitution and provide justification for military spending under the guise of security cooperation. From the signing of the reciprocal access agreement with the Philippines, to the reinterpretation of the collective self-defense right and proposals for "counterstrike capability," Japan has already shifted toward a more proactive military posture. This will only trap Japan deeper in regional security disputes and raise doubts among neighboring countries about its commitment to peace. The substantial increase in military spending may also provoke dissatisfaction among Japanese citizens.On the other hand, by placing itself under Japan's "protection umbrella," the Philippines is cooperating with a "fake bodyguard" that cannot offer genuine security guarantees. While Japan provides some military assistance and diplomatic support, it has not made any concrete commitments on substantial security matters. Especially when it comes to core issues such as the South China Sea disputes, which involve China's sovereignty, Japan has often adopted a relatively cautious stance, avoiding taking sides directly. "The Philippines' attempt to rely on Japan for strong backing still carries a lot of uncertainties," Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.In recent years, the Philippines has repeatedly sought support from external countries such as the US, Japan, Australia and some European countries, and engaged in activities that harm the peace and stability in the South China Sea, such as joint patrols and military exercises.In fact, by stirring up the South China Sea, both the Philippines and the external nations will benefit nothing. While relying on external forces may provide some short-term support for the Philippines, in the long run, this approach is akin to letting a wolf into the house. It will not resolve the South China Sea dispute and may instead drag the Philippines into a deeper quagmire.For external countries, meddling in the South China Sea issue is, in the long term, not in their best interests either. This approach contradicts to the calls for peace and development from the regional countries, and not only sacrifices relations with China, a major regional power, but also weakens opportunities for cooperation with ASEAN and other regional countries. External countries should recognize that maintaining stable cooperative relationships with China and other regional powers, and jointly fostering a sea of peace, is the wise course of action that best serves their long-term interests.