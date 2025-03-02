Japanese media hype Straits transit in early-Feb 'sending mixed signals'

A view of the Taiwan Straits is seen from Xiamen port, in East China's Fujian Province. Photo: IC

Japanese media including NHK on Saturday suddenly revealed news happening nearly a month ago, reporting that a Japanese destroyer had sailed through the Taiwan Straits in early February. Without mentioning the specific date, the Japanese media hyped that it is the first time the Japanese destroyer has made the transit alone, following another Japanese destroyer passage through the Taiwan Straits for the first time in September 2024 accompanied by Australian and New Zealand naval vessels. Experts said the disclosure sends a mixed signal, casting doubt on Tokyo's sincerity in improving China-Japan relations.According to NHK's report on Saturday morning citing sources with knowledge of the matter, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Akizuki sailed through the Taiwan Straits from north to south in early February, which is the second-time passage of a Japanese MSDF destroyer through the Taiwan Straits.Japanese newspaper the Asahi Shimbun later on Saturday revealed more details about the transit. It reported that when a Japanese MSDF destroyer first passed through the Taiwan Straits in September 2024, it was accompanied by Australian and New Zealand naval vessels, but the February transit is the first time it has transited alone.The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) monitored the group of warships from Australia, New Zealand and Japan when they recently sailed through the Taiwan Straits in September 2024. The PLA tracked and monitored the ships throughout their transit, keeping the situation under control, a source told the Global Times then.According to the Asahi Shimbun, multiple sources from the Japanese government revealed that regarding the passage of the Akizuki through the Taiwan Straits, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made the final decision after hearing the opinions of relevant cabinet ministers, and the move was described by a government source as "a political message to China."Despite Japanese media hyped the move as a "political message to China," the Japanese government has not publicly confirmed the transit as of press time.Experts said the delayed revelation of the transit did send mixed signal as Ishiba seems to be hedging his bets on both sides: following the US' regional strategy while trying to improve relations with China.Although it is uncertain of the link of two events, the transit took place around the time of Ishiba's visit to the US, said Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences.According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ishiba visited the US from February 6 to 8 and held the first official meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on February 7.The transit may have been intended to create an atmosphere for the Japan-US summit by showing Japan's alignment with the US' strategy in regional security and intention to contain China, Da told the Global Times on Sunday."But at the same time, Ishiba, who has also sent positive signals toward improving China-Japan relations after taking office, did not want to provoke China. This is probably the reason why Japan did not publicize the transit at the time," said the expert.After taking office as the country's 102nd prime minister on October 1, 2024, Ishiba said that with China, he would promote a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests in his policy speech to the 214th Session of the Diet on October 4, according to Prime Minister's Office of Japan.Da said that Japanese media's sudden revealing of the transit may reflect the pressure Ishiba is facing from domestic affairs, such as the Japanese House of Councillors election in July and budget issue. "Ishiba needs to attract votes from the conservative bloc within the country," Da said.According to Nikkei Asia, Ishiba's conservative Liberal Democratic Party needs the cooperation from political rivals for a finance bill that must be passed by the end of March.Revealing the transit through media after a month when the matter became less sensitive could also aim to test China's reactions, Da added.The idea that foreign warship passing through the Taiwan Straits could somehow stir up China's emotions seems to be a habitual mindset of some Western media. But the effectiveness of such mindset on serving their political purpose would become weaker and weaker with China's growing capabilities, Chinese military affairs expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times."If the provocations become excessive, China will certainly respond," Song added.