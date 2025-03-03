China studies countermeasures against US’ threatened extra 10% tariff; US agricultural, food goods likely to be listed: source

GT Exclusive

China is studying and formulating relevant countermeasures in response to the US' threat of imposing an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese products under the pretext of fentanyl, the Global Times learned from a reliable source.The countermeasures will likely include both tariffs and a series of non-tariff measures, and US agricultural and food products will most likely be listed, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity."If the US insists on imposing unilateral tariffs and formally announces relevant measures, China will definitely carry out strong, powerful countermeasures," the source stressed.In a social media post on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the US would impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on March 4, and that "China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date," according to the Associated Press.The US' threat of an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese products immediately drew firm opposition from multiple Chinese ministries.Asked to comment on the US' plan, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said on Friday that China is one of the world's toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation, and China conducts international cooperation with other countries including the US on counternarcotics.Deflecting the blame onto other countries will not help solve the US' own problem, but rather likely increase the burden on US businesses and consumers and harm global industrial chain stability, the spokesperson said."China hopes the US will not repeat its mistakes and will promptly return to the right path of resolving differences through equitable dialogue. If the US insists on proceeding on its own course, China will take all necessary countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the MOFCOM spokesperson said.Also commenting on the US' threat of additional tariffs on Friday, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that China firmly deplores and strongly opposes the move, and will take what is necessary to resolutely defend its legitimate interests. "If the US continues to use the fentanyl issue to pressure, blackmail, coerce and threaten China, it will only be counterproductive and deal a blow to the dialogue and cooperation between China and the US in the field of drug control," Lin told a regular press briefing.