Chinese FM reiterates firm opposition to US' extra 10% tariff threat after Global Times' report on China preparing countermeasures

Chinese Foreign Ministry

In response to a question regarding a Global Times report which, citing a reliable source, said China is studying and formulating relevant countermeasures against the US' threat of imposing an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese products under the pretext of fentanyl, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China firmly opposes the US' move of threatening tariffs on imports from China citing the fentanyl issue as its excuse and will take "necessary measures" to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests."I have stated China's serious position on the issue," Lin made the remarks in response to a media question seeking confirmation and comment on the Global Times report.After US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that the US would impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on March 4, and that "China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date," Lin, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that China firmly deplores and strongly opposes the move, and will take what is necessary to resolutely defend its legitimate interests."If the US continues to use the fentanyl issue to pressure, blackmail, coerce and threaten China, it will only be counterproductive and deal a blow to the dialogue and cooperation between China and the US in the field of drug control," Lin said on Friday.Global Times