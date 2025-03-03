Chinese FM slams Rubio’s China-related remarks, lodges solemn representations

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

In response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's accusations against China regarding the island of Taiwan, economic and trade, COVID-19, and Indo-Pacific affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that Rubio's related remarks are filled with Cold War mentality and are meant to spread lies and fallacies. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes it, and China has lodged solemn representations with the US.Regarding the Taiwan question, Lin said that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is the true status quo in the Taiwan Straits. The US distorts the one-China principle and insists on "using Taiwan island to contain China." The island authorities, under US support and connivance, are relying on the US to pursue "Taiwan independence," which is the fundamental change to the status quo in the Taiwan Straits.He noted that the Taiwan question is the most important, sensitive, and explosive problem in China-US relations. If the US does not want to trigger conflict, it should stop crossing the line on the Taiwan question.As for trade and tariffs, Lin said that the US politicizes and weaponizes economic and trade issues, using fentanyl as an excuse to impose tariffs on China, and creating obstacles to normal economic and trade investment cooperation between China and the US, which harms the economic interests and international credibility of the US itself.China is willing to resolve mutual concerns through dialogue and consultation with the US on the basis of equality and mutual respect, while also taking all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, Lin said."Smearing and slandering China will not mislead the world. Engaging in 'microphone diplomacy' will not bring any benefits to China-US relations," Lin added.Global Times