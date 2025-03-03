Repatriation of 40 detained Uygurs from Thailand to China carried out in accordance with law: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian photo: VCG

When asked about media reports regarding the repatriation of 40 Uygurs from Thailand to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that the repatriation was carried out in accordance with the laws of China and Thailand and international law and practice, the legitimate rights of these people have been fully safeguarded, and that the authorities on the Chinese side have released relevant information.China has always been committed to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, and that the repatriated persons, from the time they were detained for a long period of time abroad to the time they returned to their homeland, had all their legitimate rights fully guaranteed in accordance with the law, which fully demonstrated the Chinese government's consistent stance and firm determination in respecting and safeguarding human rights, Lin added.The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should perform its duties impartially and objectively, respect the sovereignty of each country and the objective facts, and refrain from interfering with the judicial sovereignty of countries and normal law-enforcement cooperation among them, Lin said.Previously, forty Chinese nationals involved in illegal immigration were repatriated from Thailand on Thursday in a coordinated effort to combat cross-border crime and safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese citizens, according to China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS), according to the Xinhua News Agency.A senior MPS official explained that the repatriated individuals had been deceived by criminal organizations into illegally crossing borders, ultimately becoming stranded in Thailand. "Their families have repeatedly sought government assistance for their return," the official said, stressing that the repatriation reflects China's commitment to protecting its citizens' legitimate rights.Global Times