CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM responds to question on whether China would send peacekeepers to Ukraine
By Global Times Published: Mar 03, 2025 10:00 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry


When asked if China would send peacekeepers to Ukraine as some analysts have suggested, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it. 

China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis. China hopes that the relevant parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns, he said.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China backs 'all efforts to peace' in Ukraine, ready for constructive role

With renewed contact between the US and Russia, and recent talks between diplomats at a series of multilateral ...

Dialogue and negotiation the only viable way: Chinese FM responds to Trump’s remarks that China should ‘play major role in ending conflict in Ukraine’

When asked whether China plans to take any new measures to help resolve the Ukraine crisis, Mao Ning, ...

Ukrainian FM to visit China, ‘recognizing nation’s constructive role’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled to visit China from Tuesday to Friday, with analysts saying that ...