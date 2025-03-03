Chinese FM responds to question on whether China would send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
When asked if China would send peacekeepers to Ukraine as some analysts have suggested, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it.
China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis. China hopes that the relevant parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns, he said.
Global Times