Afghanistan refutes Trump’s claims about Chinese presence in Bagram Airfield

Photo taken on July 2, 2021 shows the Bagram Airfield after all U.S. and NATO forces evacuated in Parwan province, eastern Afghanistan. All U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan have evacuated the Bagram Airfield near the Afghan capital Kabul, handing over the largest coalition base to the Afghan government troops, a spokesperson of the Afghan Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

A spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban government rejected US President Donald Trump's claims about Chinese presence at Bagram Airfield, the largest US airbase during the US invasion of Afghanistan, German news outlet dpa news agency reported on Monday. Trump's related claims were dismissed as "emotional" and attributed to "a lack of information," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the media report.In an interview with Afghanistan's state-run television RTA, released on Sunday, the Taliban government's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid responded to recent claims by Trump regarding a Chinese presence at Bagram Airfield, dpa said."They should refrain from making emotional statements based on unsubstantiated information," Taliban spokesman said, according to VOA."Bagram is controlled by the Islamic Emirate [Taliban regime], not China. Chinese troops are not present here, nor do we have any such pact with any country," Mujahid said in the interview. "We request that Trump's team [of advisors] explain to him and correct his information about Afghanistan," as reported by VOA.Trump was asked by a reporter whether the US is going to take Bagram back during his first cabinet meeting on February 26. Trump had claimed that Bagram is now controlled by China and demanded the Taliban return US-made military equipment. Mujahid dismissed such remarks, saying that no Chinese forces are present in Afghanistan and that the Taliban government has no agreements with any country on the matter, according to dpa.No foreign journalists raised inquiry about Trump's claim at the Chinese Foreign Ministry's regular press conference on Monday, according to reporters on site.Trump negotiated the troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban insurgency in February 2020 during his previous term in office, but it was executed under President Joe Biden, reported VOA. "We were going to get out, but we were going to keep Bagram, not because of Afghanistan but because of China, because it's exactly one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles," Trump claimed in his Wednesday remarks. "And you know who's occupying it right now? China. Biden gave it up," Trump claimed.Trump also stated in his pre-inauguration remarks at a rally in Washington last month that his predecessor, Joe Biden, "gave our military equipment, a big chunk of it, to the enemy." He went on to warn that future financial assistance to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan would be contingent upon the return of US military arms.Mujahid, while speaking on Monday, rejected Trump's assertions, saying the Taliban have not received "a single penny" from the US in financial aid since regaining control of the country. He stated that Kabul has neither anticipated nor sought any assistance from Washington, reported VOA.