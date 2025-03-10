Chinese FM spokesperson extends congratulations to Mark Carney as he wins leadership of Canada's ruling party

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

When asked to comment on Mark Carney winning the leadership of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and set to become prime minister, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China has noted the relevant reports and extends its congratulations to Mr. Carney.Regarding China-Canada relations, China has always advocated for the development of bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit. We hope Canada will adhere to an objective and rational understanding of China and pursue an active and pragmatic policy toward China, moving in the same direction as China to promote the improvement and development of China-Canada relations, Mao said.Global Times