China cites domestic demand as key economic driver amid US export ‘over-reliance’ claims: FM

Mao Ning

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China has made domestic demand a strategic priority, while the US trade war harms others without benefiting itself, in response to US export "over-reliance" claims.Mao said that this year's Government Work Report highlighted domestic demand and prioritized its expansion as the top policy task for 2025, emphasizing its role as the main engine and anchor of economic growth.China-US trade is driven by market forces and shaped by economic structures, trade policies and the US dollar's status. China never deliberately seeks a trade surplus; in fact, the US benefits significantly, as exports from US firms operating in China are counted as part of China's surplus, she said."Chinese exports have provided high-quality and affordable goods that boost US consumer purchasing power and create jobs in transportation, wholesale, retail and e-commerce. Meanwhile, the US maintains a substantial surplus in services trade," she said.China-US economic ties are built on mutual benefit. If trade were truly one-sided, it would not have lasted this long, Mao said. Framing the relationship as a constant loss while demanding absolute parity ignores basic economic principles and underestimates the judgment of US businesses and consumers. Regardless of how the US justifies it, the real intent — to politicize and weaponize trade as a means to contain China — remains clear.She pointed out that years of US-initiated trade wars have only deepened its trade deficit, which hit $918.4 billion last year."Whether through tariffs or a trade war, the US initially harms others but ultimately inflicts damage on itself," Mao said, urging the US to learn from its mistakes and change the approach.Global Times