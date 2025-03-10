SOURCE / ECONOMY
China cites domestic demand as key economic driver amid US export ‘over-reliance’ claims: FM
By Global Times Published: Mar 10, 2025 05:21 PM
Mao Ning

Mao Ning

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China has made domestic demand a strategic priority, while the US trade war harms others without benefiting itself, in response to US export "over-reliance" claims.

Mao said that this year's Government Work Report highlighted domestic demand and prioritized its expansion as the top policy task for 2025, emphasizing its role as the main engine and anchor of economic growth.

China-US trade is driven by market forces and shaped by economic structures, trade policies and the US dollar's status. China never deliberately seeks a trade surplus; in fact, the US benefits significantly, as exports from US firms operating in China are counted as part of China's surplus, she said.

"Chinese exports have provided high-quality and affordable goods that boost US consumer purchasing power and create jobs in transportation, wholesale, retail and e-commerce. Meanwhile, the US maintains a substantial surplus in services trade," she said.

China-US economic ties are built on mutual benefit. If trade were truly one-sided, it would not have lasted this long, Mao said. Framing the relationship as a constant loss while demanding absolute parity ignores basic economic principles and underestimates the judgment of US businesses and consumers. Regardless of how the US justifies it, the real intent — to politicize and weaponize trade as a means to contain China — remains clear.

She pointed out that years of US-initiated trade wars have only deepened its trade deficit, which hit $918.4 billion last year. 

"Whether through tariffs or a trade war, the US initially harms others but ultimately inflicts damage on itself," Mao said, urging the US to learn from its mistakes and change the approach.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Countermeasures against Canada ‘justified’: FM

In response to media inquiries on Monday regarding the ruling announced by China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday ...

China ‘isn’t a risk but opportunity’ for European economies: ministry

While China-Europe relations are at a crossroads amid the discordant “de-risking” calls, bilateral economic ties are expected to ...

China-EU economic cooperation to inject confidence in global prosperity, stability: FM

The mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between China and the EU will inject more confidence and hope ...