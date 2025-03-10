Commissioner's Office of China’s FM in HK responds to question on former Philippine President Duterte's visit to HK

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte Photo: Zou Zhidong/GT

In response to media inquiries regarding reports that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, current Vice President Sara Duterte, recently arrived in Hong Kong and participated in a rally held by local Filipino expatriates, a spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office of China's Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong SAR stated on Monday that it is understood Mr Duterte and Ms Sara's visit to Hong Kong is a private vacation trip. The rallies held by Philippine citizens in Hong Kong have been applied for in advance in accordance with the laws and regulations of the SAR.Sara Duterte-Carpio was sworn into office as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines on June 19, 2022, in her hometown of Davao City in the southern Philippines. She officially assumed office on June 30, 2022.Global Times