China’s additional tariffs: a wake-up call for Canada’s policy adjustments

Illustration: Liu Rui/ GT

China's recent announcement that it will impose additional tariffs on some products imported from Canada not only demonstrates its firm resolve to safeguard its own interests but also serves as a clear warning: Those who insist on politicizing trade issues and naively believe that "playing the China card" will earn them favor from the US will inevitably bear the consequences.China's tariff measures are a response to Canada's unilateral trade protectionist actions. In October 2024, Canada imposed a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum products. Following six months of investigation, China announced on Saturday the findings of its anti-discrimination probe, which found out that Canada's restrictive measures against some Chinese products have disrupted normal trade order and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. Based on these findings, China announced that effective from March 20, an additional 100 percent tariff will be imposed on imported rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas originating from Canada, while aquatic products and pork will be subject to an additional 25 percent tariff."The purpose of China's anti-discrimination measures are not to escalate trade tensions, nor are they simply a case of 'retaliatory tariffs.' Instead, they are a necessary step to protect China's right to development, curb the spread of trade protectionism, and uphold the principles of fair global trade and economic globalization," Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.Canada blindly followed in the footsteps of the US by imposing tariffs on China, but its loyalty did not earn it any leniency from Washington. On February 1, the US announced a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, later postponing the measure to March 4 for further negotiations. Then, on March 6, the US once again delayed the tariff adjustments on the two countries until April 2. US tariffs have become the "sword of Damocles" hanging over Mexico and Canada. In light of this, some Canadian politicians still harbor illusions about the US and are attempting to divert the trouble toward China.China's measures announced on Saturday indicate that Ottawa has underestimated both China's ability and willingness to retaliate in the face of discriminatory restrictions while overestimating its own strength. China's measures demonstrate its capability and resolve to protect its legitimate interests and respond to any country or region that imposes discriminatory trade restrictions on China. This also serves as a warning to others: Any country attempting to use additional tariffs on China as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the US will find China equally prepared to defend its interests - Canada is a case in point.Using China as a scapegoat will not resolve Canada's current challenges but will instead leave it in an even more vulnerable position on the international stage. Rather than seeking a strategic awakening, Canada is betting on sacrificing its long-term strategic autonomy and fundamental principles of international relations and diplomatic dignity.This will only entangle Canada in a quagmire of national development and foreign policy. Canada is trying to earn the US' leniency by taking a tough stance against China, but what it gets in return is the continuous threat of being turned into "America's 51st state."Given the increasingly complex global trade landscape, Canada should adopt a more diversified market strategy to reduce the risks associated with overreliance on a single trade partner. As the world's second-largest economy and Canada's second-largest export market, China's significance cannot be overlooked. In the face of US tariff bullying, Canada has failed to learn from its past of blindly following the US, only to become a target of American coercion. On Monday, Mark Carney, who was elected as Canada's new prime minister on Sunday night, vowed to fight the US trade war "until the Americans show respect." Whether Canada can follow through on this pledge, demonstrate a more independent foreign policy, and return to a rational and pragmatic diplomatic path remains to be seen.The author is a reporter with Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn