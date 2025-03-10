Elderly care services in focus at 'two sessions' as 8 regions exceed 80-year average life expectancy

A senior resident plays piano at an elderly care center in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Photo: Xinhua)

At the "two sessions" of China's national legislature and top political advisory body, deputies have put forward proposals on improving elderly care services in areas such as strengthening health management, and expanding diversified elderly care services.Fan Xianqun, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), chancellor of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, proposed strengthening health management for the elderly population and improving healthy life expectancy.Fan suggested optimizing health management services for the elderly, which would include regular health check-ups, disease prevention, and rehabilitation care, building a comprehensive chronic disease prevention network and balancing the distribution of medical resources, according to a proposal shared with the Global Times on Monday.Additionally, Fan advised promoting the application of digital intelligence technology and innovating medical service methods. He also suggested promoting the application of AI in medical image analysis, disease prediction, and personalized treatment to improve the accuracy of disease diagnosis, optimize treatment plans, reduce the waste of medical resources, and extend healthy lifespans.China has been making efforts to develop and improve elderly care services in recent years.In 2024, the average life expectancy in China increased by 0.4 years from 2023, said Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission, at a press conference on Sunday.The average life expectancy in eight well-off municipalities and provinces including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and East China's Shandong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, has exceeded 80 years, Lei said. Lei also said that disparities in health levels among provincial regions are gradually decreasing, indicating that health equity is improving steadily.Zhang Weibin, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), from Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, proposed promoting the development of a "time bank" for the elderly.A "time bank" is a system where volunteers deposit the time they spend participating in public service activities into an account, which they can later withdraw as "service time" when they need them. Zhang said that establishing a "time bank" can fully leverage their roles in community governance, volunteer services, and health promotion, while also providing vitality for the community, thereby effectively enhancing community vitality.Li Nannan, another deputy to the NPC and chief nurse of Fu'ai nursing home in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, brought a proposal on promoting the national coordination and interregional settlement of long-term care insurance, according to the Jiangsu civil affairs authorities.Wang Ying, a deputy to the NPC, vice mayor of Guang'an, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, proposed integrating medical and elderly care resources in rural towns, promoting the joint construction and operation of township nursing homes and health centers, and accelerating the integrated development of healthcare and elderly care in rural areas, according to the Guang'an city government.To actively respond to population aging, the country will refine policies and mechanisms for developing elderly care programs and industries and vigorously develop the silver economy, according to China's 2025 government work report.