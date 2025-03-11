‘70 not rarity’: Long-lived society is becoming a reality in China

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Ancient Chinese people used to say, "It is rare for a person to live to 70." But today, 70 is no longer an exceptional milestone, as modern China is rapidly becoming a long-lived society.At a Sunday press conference on livelihood issues during the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission, announced that China's average life expectancy reached 79 years in 2024, an increase of 1.7 years from 2019. In eight provinces, the average life expectancy has even surpassed 80 years.These figures are nothing short of remarkable. Compared to 1981, when the average life expectancy of Chinese people was 67.9 years, China has gained 11 years in life expectancy over four decades - equivalent to "extending" every citizen's life by almost 100 days each year. Globally, China now ranks 4th among 53 upper-middle-income countries and 10th among G20 nations, even surpassing the levels of 21 high-income countries in life expectancy.Such an upward trajectory in life expectancy is closely tied to China's broader path of national development. Behind these numbers lies progress in healthcare and social security as well as the country's relentless efforts to create an elderly-friendly society. It is a testament to China's improving governance and the advantages of its institutional framework.What's more, this 1.7-year increase is not just a cold statistic - it is tangible proof that people, especially the elderly, are reaping the benefits of improved health and well-being. This doesn't mean there is no challenge for China to navigate an aging society. For instance, how can healthcare services continue to improve in the face of a rapidly aging population? How can the pension system be further strengthened? And how can resources be better integrated to enhance the overall efficiency of the health industry? These are pressing issues that must be addressed.Despite these challenges, there is every reason to be optimistic about the future. This confidence stems not only from continued policy efforts and deepening healthcare reforms but also from the growing public awareness of living a long-lived, healthy life.As China transitions into an aging society, the silver economy is emerging as a powerful new driver of growth. With a rapidly increasing elderly population, demand for care services, smart health solutions, and cultural and recreational activities is booming. Local governments are developing elderly care industry clusters, while businesses are launching innovative products and services tailored to senior citizens. Apart from helping golden-agers better integrate into modern society, it also contributes to structural upgrades in China's economy.The rise of the silver economy is more than just an industry trend because it has the potential to become a key economic engine. By creating new jobs and fostering a positive cycle between aging demographics and economic growth, it offers a new dimension to China's development. With policy support and market innovation working hand in hand, the silver economy is set to thrive, adding vibrant new chapters to China's story of building a long-lived society.From the government's promotion of digital accessibility for seniors and vigorously developing the senior care industry, to the proactive application of emerging technologies, such as AI-assisted healthcare and robotic elder care, the relay race to enhance the quality of 1.4 billion people never stops. In the future, it is certain that Chinese people will not only live longer but also live better. A more inclusive, dynamic, and fulfilling long-lived society is on the horizon, one that will shape a new and hopeful vision for China's future.