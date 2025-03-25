Suspect(s) detained after fatal incident on Chinese fishing vessel in high seas; case under investigation: local coast guard

The statement released by the Weihai coast guard on Monday indicating that a criminal incident occurred on the high seas involving an ocean fishing vessel from Rongcheng, Shandong





The Weihai coast guard released a statement on Monday indicating that a criminal incident occurred on the high seas involving an ocean fishing vessel from Rongcheng, located in East China’s Shandong Province, resulting in one fatality, according to Shandong-based Weihai Daily on Monday night.The Weihai coast guard launched an investigation on March 12 and has detained the suspect(s). The involved vessel is currently returning to port, and the case is under legal investigation, the statement said.Recently, a netizen posted on social media claiming that her father, who is a captain, was killed by crew member(s) in the high seas of the Indian Ocean. The post also mentioned that the case has been filed with the Weihai coast guard, Beijing Daily reported.According to The Paper, Xiaoxing (pseudonym), the netizen is from Rongcheng in Weihai. She said that her father has always worked at sea for as long as she can remember. On August 26, 2024, her father left home to work in the international waters of the Indian Ocean, with plans to return home in late June 2025, The Paper reported on Monday.Global Times