S.Korea-born panda Fu Bao returns to public view after rehabilitation of over 100 days

Fu Bao, the beloved first giant panda born in South Korea, returns to public view on March 25, 2025, at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, following a rehabilitation period for more than 100 days. Photo: China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda

Fu Bao, the beloved first giant panda born in South Korea, made her comeback on Tuesday at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, following a rehabilitation period for more than 100 days, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP).Following a health alert in December 2024, Fu Bao received meticulous care, close monitoring, and targeted treatment from veterinarians and keepers, including extra attention during her estrus period. After a joint consultation by experts and rehabilitation outside the exhibition area, Fu Bao is now in good health, according to the CCRCGP.Fu Bao's habitat has been thoroughly disinfected and enriched with new vegetation, the CCRCGP said.Some netizens have expressed their anticipation for Fu Bao's return, wishing her good health and extending gratitude to her caretakers, on X-like Chinese social media Sina Weibo."So excited, so happy!" One netizen wrote.The CCRCGP reported on December 3, 2024 that Fu Bao was being closely monitored after exhibiting symptoms of shivering. She was later moved to an inner enclosure for a thorough medical examination to determine the cause.In early December 2024, after a series of medical examinations, including blood tests, parasite checks, and disease screenings, no abnormalities were found. To ensure Fu Bao's health and to better facilitate monitoring, feeding, and observation, Fu Bao was moved to a non-exhibition area for quiet rest from late December until recently, according to the CCRCGP.Between January and February, Fu Bao exhibited normal estrous behavior and successfully completed her cycle by early March, CCRCGP said.To further assess Fu Bao's health status, several experts from Beijing were invited to the Shenshuping base to conduct a joint consultation with the panda center veterinarians, further investigating the possible causes of trembling. As of now, Fu Bao's latest test results show no abnormalities, the center said.Considering Fu Bao's condition, health check results, and other factors, the expert group has determined that Fu Bao is fit to meet the public, according to the center.Regarding the trembling condition that Fu Bao has experienced, the center is currently collaborating with relevant institutions to conduct genetic testing and pathological research.

Experts explain that occasional slight muscle twitching in giant pandas is not uncommon. This seemingly abnormal phenomenon is typically a spontaneous neuromuscular response, characterized by sudden, localized muscle contractions that cause no noticeable pain or discomfort. Such twitching is often linked to environmental changes, stress responses, or potential health conditions. In most cases, it is considered a normal physiological reaction, the CCRCGP said.Fu Bao was born in July 2020 in South Korea, and returned to China in April 2024. Fu Bao met the public for the first time in June 2024 after returning to Southwest China's Sichuan Province, the hometown of pandas.Global Times