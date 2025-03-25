Chinese FM responds to whether China will stop purchasing oil from Venezuela following Trump's executive order

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Responding to a media question on whether China will stop purchasing oil from Venezuela following that US President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order declaring that any country buying oil or gas from Venezuela will pay a 25 percent tariff on trades with the US, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China firmly opposes the US' long-term abuse of illegal unilateral sanctions and so-called long-arm jurisdiction, which grossly interferes in other nations' internal affairs.Guo urged the US to cease meddling in Venezuela's domestic affairs, revoke its illegal unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, and take more actions conducive to peace, stability, and development in Venezuela and other countries.There is no winner in trade war or tariff war, and additional tariffs will only inflict greater losses on US businesses and consumers, Guo said at a regular press conference.Global Times