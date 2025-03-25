China not interested in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs, says FM on Canada’s ‘meddle in election’ claim

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

In response to a question that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service claimed that countries such as China and India may seek to meddle in the upcoming Canadian election on April 28 and China is "highly likely" to use tools enabled by AI to interfere, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated Tuesday that China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and has never had, and not interested in interfering in Canada's internal affairs.China and India are likely to try to interfere in the Canadian general election on April 28, Reuters reported.“China is highly likely to use AI enabled tools to attempt to interfere with Canada's democratic process in this current election,” Vanessa Lloyd, deputy director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, claimed during a press conference, according to Reuters.China has never had, and not interested in interfering in Canada's internal affairs, spokesperson Guo said on Tuesday.Global Times