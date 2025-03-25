FM urges US to give world an explanation over report disclosing cyberattacks against global mobile users

Guo Jiakun

When asked to comment on a report released by the China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance disclosing the US cyberattacks, wiretapping and data theft activities targeting global mobile smart terminals, mobile supply chains, operators and others, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China has taken note of the relevant report. According to the report, the US government has abused its monopolistic advantage in the upstream of the information technology and production and supply chain to carry out large-scale and prolonged malicious cyber activities on a global scale, targeting cell phones and even the entire ecosystem of the mobile industry, which can be said to be pervasive and omnipresent.It is worth noting that the report reveals that the US is the main country in the world conducting cyberattacks through supply chain and mobile operators, Guo said. Over the years, the US has been accustomed to playing the trick of "a thief crying 'stop the thief'" on the issue of supply chain security, manipulating double standards, and tirelessly hyping up the so-called 5G supply chain security issue.Also, it has been working in concert with its own major Internet companies or equipment suppliers to pre-install backdoors in global information equipment products in order to serve its own cyberattack activities. He said that it is believed this report will help the international community recognize the true face of the US."We are seriously concerned about the malicious cyber activities of the US side exposed in the report, and urged the US side to immediately stop the relevant actions, especially to stop using the global supply chain to implement malicious cyber activities, and give the world an explanation in a responsible manner," Guo added.Global Times