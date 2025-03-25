Shanghai records earliest 30 C temperature since 1933; temperatures to drop below 10 C in two days

A file photo shows tourists in Shanghai enjoying a boat ride in spring. Photo: VCG

Shanghai has recorded its earliest 30 C temperature since 1933, marking an unusually early heatwave, according to The Paper. However, a cold wave is set to hit the city in two days. According to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), temperatures in Shanghai are expected to drop by 12-17 C, with lows reaching 8 C.The temperature at Shanghai Xujiahui Meteorological Station on Tuesday noon surpassed 30 C, making this year the earliest since 1933 to reach this mark. It currently ranks as the second-highest daily temperature recorded in March in history, said a post released by Shanghai Weather on China's X-like platform Sina Weibo at 12:35 pm on Tuesday. And temperatures in Pudong and Minhang also exceeded 30 C and "were still rising," according to the post.According to a local weather forecast app, the temperature at Shanghai Xujiahui Meteorological Station reached 30.4 C by 12:40 pm. Shanghai meteorological authorities stated that, on average, the city's first 30 C+ day typically occurs in late April or early May. Such an early occurrence in March is rare. In the station's over 150-year history, only two previous instances - March 20, 1933, and March 31, 1945 - had recorded temperatures reaching or exceeding this mark, according to The Paper.Starting Wednesday, the weather will turn cloudy with occasional showers. As cold air moves into Shanghai, temperatures will drop rapidly, with lows falling below 10 C by Friday, The Paper reported.Global Times