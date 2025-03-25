‘Ideological patchwork’ becomes the new label for American Gen Z

Photo:Xinhua

As an important emerging force in American society, Generation Z has exhibited unprecedented complexity regarding their political ideology, with the label of "ideological patchwork."The "patchwork" feature of American Generation Z's thinking is primarily manifested in three aspects. First, the group both champions the fairness ideal of socialism and is deeply immersed in the consumer frenzy of capitalism. They yearn for the more equitable wealth distribution promised by socialist systems, hoping this will help realize ideals such as racial equality, gender equality and environmental justice. They also oppose the racial discrimination and unequal distribution present in American society. Yet, at the same time, they aspire to achieve personal wealth growth through the capitalist system and find themselves trapped by the consumer culture of capitalism.Second, this generation opposes and questions government authority while simultaneously yearning for the protection of a social safety net. According to CNN, American Generation Z is distrustful of a broad range of institutions. Yet, they also hope that the government will play a greater role in addressing social issues and regulating capital, expecting the state to provide benefits such as comprehensive healthcare and free college education to build a robust social safety net.Third, Generation Z actively participates in politics while also exhibiting political disengagement. As the most politically conscious generation, they closely monitor political issues and work to influence policy through street actions - such as rallies, marches and protests - and online activities, including petitions and social media campaigns. However, their sense of affiliation and loyalty toward US' two major traditional political parties is generally low, and they tend to be indifferent toward elections. In recent presidential elections, the voter turnout among American Generation Z has noticeably declined.However, this does not mean that American Generation Z's thinking is chaotic or disorganized. In fact, the contradictions and complexities in their mind-set are deeply rooted in their upbringing and the societal realities they face.Amid intensifying political polarization, severe social divisions and high inflation in the US, Generation Z in America harbors doubts about the government's governance capabilities, and their distrust of traditional political models is growing day by day. At the same time, the high cost of college tuition, housing pressures and an unstable job market create significant life stress. This leads them to exhibit a dual attitude toward economic issues: they are cautious about government intervention in the economy while also hoping for increased social welfare from the government.Once again, as "digital natives," the thoughts of American Generation Z are influenced by various fragmented pieces of information in an algorithm-driven social media environment. They no longer blindly follow the ideologies dominated by traditional political factions; instead, they selectively adopt certain viewpoints. This shift further weakens their political loyalty to existing parties and reinforces their ideological tendencies, which are driven by specific issues.The political contradictory thinking of the American Generation Z is both a product of a period of social transformation and an important influencing factor for future political development. The "ideological patchwork" reflects Generation Z's crisis of identity regarding the American government and democratic institutions. Against the backdrop of declining institutional trust, and influenced by the fragmented and often misleading information on social media, Generation Z's political ideology is becoming increasingly "mosaic-like," lacking a rigorous and stable theoretical core.As a result, the political participation of American Generation Z is likely to exhibit fragmented characteristics; rather than pursuing political demands through long-term, organized actions, they are more inclined to express and vent their political emotions through short-term, immediate means.Additionally, the instability of Generation Z's ideology may prompt the two major parties in the US to adjust their political mobilization strategies. As a highly malleable voter group, the demands of American Generation Z may lead both parties to adopt a mixed approach in their policy agendas - leaning toward progressivism on social issues while taking a more conservative stance on economic policies. At the same time, election mobilization methods will increasingly rely on social media and online platforms, pushing American politics toward a new situation that transcends the traditional left-right spectrum.The author is a scholar at the Institute of American Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn