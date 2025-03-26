Chinese Embassy in Canada refutes allegations of China’s interference in Canadian elections

Photo: Screenshot from the website of the Chinese Embassy in Canada
In response to a media question regarding claims by an official from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that China might attempt to interfere in Canada’s elections
, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Canada stated that China firmly opposes the baseless slander and defamation of China without factual evidence.
It has been reported that an official from the CSIS stated that Canada’s elections could face the threat of foreign interference and the CSIS is closely monitoring China, Russia, India, and Pakistan, when questioned on this, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Canada said that the Chinese side has repeatedly stated its position on the so-called issue of foreign interference, firmly opposing the baseless slander and defamation of China without factual evidence.
China follows the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and has never, nor has any interest in, interfering in Canada's internal affairs. The label of "foreign interference" will never be placed on China, the spokesperson said.
The Canadian election is a domestic issue for Canada and is not related to China. However, the Chinese side firmly opposes linking Canada's internal affairs with China-related factors and firmly opposes using China as a topic in this context, the spokesperson added.
Global Times