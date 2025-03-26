Mainland launches online platform for reporting ‘Taiwan independence’ henchmen, accomplices

Chen Binhua, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, takes questions at a press conference in Beijing on March 26, 2025. Inset: Screenshot of an online platform for reporting the malicious acts of "Taiwan independence" henchmen and accomplices. Photos: VCG



The Taiwan Affairs Office of State Council launched an online platform on Wednesday for reporting the malicious acts of "Taiwan independence" henchmen and accomplices persecuting Taiwan compatriots and has received 323 reporting emails as of 5pm.



The platform is set up as a floating window on the homepage of the office's official website. It also publishes a reporting email address, jubao@suremail.cn, providing a platform for those who have been oppressed or persecuted, or those who have relevant information, to seek help.



Recently, the secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have frequently repressed and persecuted political dissidents and parties, groups, and individuals in the island who support peaceful cross-Straits relations and integrated development with the Chinese mainland, the office said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.



Some "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces, organizations, civil servant, and internet influencers have acted as henchmen and accomplices of the evildoer, according to the statement.



When asked about the considerations behind of the launch of the platform, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference on Wednesday that recently, the DPP authorities have been fabricating charges to suppress dissenting voices in Taiwan, silencing free speech, and using threats and persecution against political opponents, as well as parties, groups, and individuals in the island who support peaceful cross-Straits relations and integrated development.



We express serious concern over this and believe that those responsible must be severely punished, Chen said.



The launch of the platform aims to hold those responsible for such egregious acts accountable, Chen stressed.



Those who have been persecuted or have relevant information are encouraged to submit details to the reporting email account. We will handle the reports appropriately, expose cases in due course. At the same time, we will strictly protect the information and rights of whistle blowers in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.



When asked about whether the Taiwan Affairs Office has identified any "specific individuals" in Taiwan and what specific measures will be taken in the future, Chen said "please stay tuned."



Secessionist acts targeted



This is not the first time the Taiwan Affairs Office has created a special platform targeting secessionist figures in Taiwan island.



In August 2024, both the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office and China's Ministry of Public Security have added a special section to their official websites which list the names of diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists including Su Tseng-chang, You Si-kun, Joseph Wu and Hsiao Bi-khim.



"I believe the new platform complements the one launched last year targeting stubborn secessionist figures," Zheng Jian, a professor at the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



In recent days, we have witnessed a huge controversy sparked by the case of Liu Zhenya, an influencer from the mainland also known as Yaya, Zheng noted. "From this incident, we can see the arrogance of secessionist figures and the arrogance of the Taiwan secessionist authorities. If such incidents are not met with targeted actions, they will only become more arrogant in the future," Zheng said.



The DPP authorities have ordered three women from the mainland - all married to Taiwan residents - to leave the island, under the excuse of advocating cross-Straits reunification by force, sparking criticism that the move was a violation of free speech, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.



Liu left Taiwan on Tuesday night - the deadline she was given to leave or face deportation, and two other women from the mainland- one identified as Zhao Zhan, and the other by the nickname En Qi - have been ordered to leave by March 31, the SCMP said.



Jaw Shaw-kong, a media veteran and politician in the island, questioned DPP's move. He was quoted as saying by local news outlet China Times on Monday that "Who is Yaya? I believe the vast majority of residents in Taiwan don't know who she is or what she said. Suddenly, she becomes a well-known figure. What ability does she have to promote war?"



Jaw believes that the DPP is deliberately creating a chilling effect with this case, making an example out of her to intimidate others, and the DPP is using this incident to incite cross-Straits tension, just to solidify its support on the island. And Yaya has children in the island, it's so cruel, Jaw said, per local media.



In response to a media inquiry regarding incident of Liu , Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday "I didn't notice relevant reports. Let me stress that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory."



Legal consequences



Some local media outlets in Taiwan island such as Commercial Times and United Daily News connected the launch of the new platform with several recent incidents of people from the mainland who are married to Taiwan residents being forced to leave the island.



Commercial Times in the headline of a related article on Wednesday asked "Is it to strike back at people like Pa Chiung?"



Pa Chiung is an internet influencer in Taiwan island who reported Liu to local authorities for her national reunification-related remarks. Spokesperson Chen Binhua said the "petty villain engages in deceitful acts, like thieves in the night, who aid the wicked," and will face severe punishment.



Currently, "Taiwan independence" secessionists are targeting and persecuting political opponents. Anyone who opposes the DPP is labeled with a red hat, meaning pro-mainland stance, Zheng noted.



The DPP's persecution of these individuals is driven by self-interest, and it has already violated their human rights, Zheng said.



The DPP authorities, while claiming to uphold "freedom, rule of law, and human rights," have repeatedly abused judicial measures to oppress cross-Straits marriage groups, forcing these families apart. "Such actions are inhumane and morally reprehensible," spokesperson Chen said.



Regarding how accountability will be pursued in the future after the online platform is launched, Chen said they will properly handle the reported information and thoroughly investigate the issue.



"For cases with solid evidence and of a particularly serious nature, we will expose them in due course and hold these henchmen and accomplices accountable in accordance with relevant laws - ensuring they face legal consequences for life," he said.



