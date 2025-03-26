Mainland strictly protects personal information security of Taiwan compatriots: Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Mainland authorities strictly protect the personal information security of Taiwan compatriots who hold relevant certificates in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council said on Wednesday. The remarks came as reply to media inquiry on the DPP authorities' investigation on public officials on the island who hold mainland ID documents.When asked about these "investigations" and the claim made by Chiu Chui-cheng, head of the so-called "Mainland Affairs Council," that the DPP authorities would investigate whether celebrities from Taiwan working in the mainland hold mainland ID documents, and would revoke their Taiwan identities if they do, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, responded at a press conference on Wednesday that the DPP authorities have repeatedly advocated investigations into Taiwan compatriots holding mainland-related documents.The purpose of this is to create "green terror" to obstruct and sabotage the efforts of cross-Straits compatriots to come closer and build connections, while continuing to deceive the public on the island and engage in "Taiwan independence" behind closed doors, Chen said."This intention is obvious to all. Such retrogressive actions have already provoked increasing dissatisfaction and resolute opposition from the people on the island," Chen noted."I want to emphasize once again that the relevant departments on the mainland strictly protect the personal information security of Taiwan compatriots who hold relevant certificates in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Taiwan compatriots can use these services with confidence," Chen added.