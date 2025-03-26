Taiwan Affairs Office rejects claims by Lai Ching-te and DPP authorities regarding ‘security reforms’

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

In response to a media inquiry regarding Lai Ching-te and the DPP authorities’ promotion of what they call “security reforms,” which includes plans to amend several laws, and urges other political parties not to act as “agents of the Communist Party of China,” Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that the intention of Taiwan authorities led by Lai to amend these “laws” is aimed at facilitating the implementation of “green terror” on the island, allowing them to use oppressive laws to further suppress dissidents and incite “anti-China” sentiments, thereby restricting exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits as well as with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macao Special Administrative Region.Lai’s push for “green terror” and “Taiwan independence” is in serious violation of historical trends and the mainstream public opinion on the island, and it is bound to face opposition and ultimately fail, Chen said.Global Times