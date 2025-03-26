Shanghai court sentences Li Yanhe to three years in prison for inciting secession: Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office Photo: Website of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council





In response to a media inquiry on details of the verdict of Li Yanhe, editor-in-chief of Taiwan’s Gusa Press, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that on February 17, Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court publicly delivered the first-instance verdict in accordance with the law, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process.Chen said that after the verdict was announced, the defendant expressed acceptance of the ruling and admitted guilt in court. No appeal was filed within the legally prescribed period, and the verdict has since come into legal effect. As for the sentence, the defendant and their family are fully aware of the details.Chen said that as a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, he is reluctant to publicly discuss specific case details. However, the DPP authorities have repeatedly hyped up this judicial case in an attempt to smear and discredit the mainland’s judicial system, which clearly reveals their ulterior motives.On February 17, 2025, the Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court convicted Li of inciting secession and sentenced him to three years in prison, with one year of deprivation of political rights, and a fine of 50,000 yuan in personal asset, said Chen.During the enforcement of the sentence, the relevant authorities will ensure the lawful rights and interests of the defendant and their family are fully protected, Chen said.Global Times