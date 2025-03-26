Taiwan affairs office responds to TSMC’s US investment push, slams DPP of ‘ruining Taiwan’

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

When asked to comment on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei’s announcement of increased investment in the US, followed by the US’ additional request to increase in the investment amount, as well as the doubts within the Taiwan island about TSMC "completely moving out," and the DPP authorities’ stance of "welcoming it with optimism," Chen Binhua, Spokesperson from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, stated on Wednesday that under the DPP authorities' desperate pandering and willing surrender, TSMC has become "a fat piece of meat on the chopping block, at the mercy of others."The fact that the DPP can welcome TSMC turn into "USMC" shows that they care only about the selfish interests of their own party and themselves, with no regard for the well-being of Taiwan compatriots or the interests of the industrial sector, Chen noted during a regular press conference.For the sake of "relying on foreign powers to seek independence," they will only drift further down the path of "selling out Taiwan" and "ruining Taiwan," the spokesperson said.“What Taiwan's industrial sector and people stand to lose is not just immediate jobs, but also future development opportunities,” Chen said.Chen pointed out that it is entirely reasonable that the Taiwan residents have raised doubts and expressed deep concern over the reckless abuse of power by Lai Ching-te, a "professional Taiwan-seller."Global Times