Guo Jiakun

Responding to a report by US intelligence agencies claiming China remains the top military and cyber threat to the US and that Beijing was making "steady but uneven" progress on capabilities it could use to capture Taiwan island, Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the US releases such irresponsible and biased reports year after year, spreading the "China threat theory" rhetoric and stirring up great-power competition. It is merely making excuses to contain and suppress China and maintain its own hegemony.China remains the top military and cyber threat to the US, and that Beijing was making "steady but uneven" progress on capabilities it could use to capture island of Taiwan, claimed the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community published on Tuesday, per Reuters.The report also claimed that China has the ability to hit the US with conventional weapons; compromise US infrastructure through cyberattacks; and target its assets in space. It added that Beijing also seeks to displace the US as the top AI power by 2030.We have no intention to surpass or replace anyone, said Guo, adding that "to a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail." China advises the US not to project its own hegemonic logic onto China, and not to view China-US relations through the obsolete Cold War mentality, and not to use the pretext of strategic competition to contain and suppress China.It should stop in any way conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, halt the hype of the so-called "China threat" rhetoric and take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations, said Guo.The development of China has a clear historical logic and strong innate driving force. Our goals are aboveboard, which is to enable the Chinese people to live a better life and make greater contributions to the world, said Guo.Guo said the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair. China's determination to oppose "Taiwan independence" and defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering. No one should underestimate or misjudge this.Global Times