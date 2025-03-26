Is India seeking closer ties with China amid US tariff pressure?

India Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

With US tariffs looming overhead, Indian policy makers are now more open to upgrading bilateral economic relationships with China, according to a recent report by the Indian Express, and it cited sources familiar with the development as saying that discussions are on between departments "to dilute or neutralize" some of the restrictions on trade and investments that were put in place five years ago after clashes between Chinese and Indian soldiers in Galwan in 2020.Some of these proposals have gained traction following industry demands and include low hanging economic outcomes such as easing of visa restrictions for Chinese personnel and lifting some tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports of consignments. Resumption of flights and issuance of visas to Chinese scholars are proposals already on the cards, the sources said, according to the Indian Express Monday report.The Indian paper also soon followed its report with an editorial titled Economic relations with China could open up space for maneuver on Tuesday, hailing that "[Indian]government is considering all options at a time of global uncertainty is welcome.""Indian industry is also said to be pushing for the easing of some restrictions that had been imposed, especially on visas for Chinese workers and technicians, along with the lifting of certain tariff and non-tariff barriers. This will be beneficial as Chinese personnel may be helpful in setting up facilities and in training staff," the editorial added.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hong Liang, Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, co-chaired the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing on Monday.With a positive, constructive and forward-looking attitude, the two sides had a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views focusing on implementing the common understandings reached about negotiations of boundary delimitation, border control, mechanism development, cross-border communication and cooperation, and other topics during the 23rd meeting between the Special Representatives of China and India on the boundary question held in December 2024.The two sides agreed to take concrete and effective measures to continuously maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, and actively prepare for the 24th meeting between the Special Representatives of China and India on the boundary question.The Times of India described the latest round of diplomatic talks between the two countries came as "India and China look to reboot ties, building upon a spell of relative calm in the border areas."On Tuesday, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei also met with Gourangalal Das. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-India relations, the border situation between the two countries, and other issues, according to Chinese foreign ministry.The Modi government is focused on domestic development while navigating external pressure brought by the US Trump administration's new policies. Against such backdrop, Indian leadership naturally has a willingness to improve relations with China, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Stating that "the spring of China-India relations is arriving", Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Xu Wei on Tuesday said the two countries are working toward resuming direct flights and would jointly hold events to celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Indian Express reported on Wednesday."Before the pandemic, the two countries had launched direct flights from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Kunming to New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities, with 50 flights per week. The two sides are currently working on resuming direct flights between the two countries as soon as possible," Xu said at a press conference in Kolkata, per the report.Delays in restarting trade, flights, and cultural exchanges are mostly technical, and progress may follow soon, Qian added.India is open to cutting tariffs on more than half of US imports worth $23 billion in the first phase of a trade deal the two nations are negotiating, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing two government sources, calling it "the biggest cut in years, aimed at fending off reciprocal tariffs."The South Asian nation wants to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal worldwide tariffs set to take effect from April 2, a threat that has disrupted markets and sent policymakers scrambling, even among Western allies, the report said.Hu Zhiyong, a professor from Zhejiang International Studies University and also research fellow at the Institute of International Relations at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday that India is now truly experiencing Trump administration 's "equal treatment" in tariff imposition and that the US has a clear understanding of India's national strength, which drives India toward easing relations with China. Hu recommended observing India's actions while listening to its words.