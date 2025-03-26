Bangladesh’s chief adviser kicks off China visit, to continue traditional bilateral friendship

China Bangladesh Photo: VCG

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus left the country on Wednesday for a four-day visit to China. Yunus is going to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday welcomed Chief Adviser Yunus's attendance. Guo said that China and Bangladesh are traditional friends and neighbors as well as comprehensive strategic cooperative partners. This year marks the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to step up exchanges and cooperation and jointly move forward bilateral relations.Chinese observers said the visit continues traditional friendship between the two nations and reflects the interim government's diplomatic policy of "balancing pragmatism and prioritizing the economy." Experts dismissed voices from the Indian media who are viewing this visit from a geopolitical lens and with a biased perspective.Since the interim government of Bangladesh came to power in August last year, there have been multiple contacts between China and Bangladesh. Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that the temporary government has clearly expressed its intention to maintain balanced relations with other countries.China was the first country visited by Touhid Hossain, adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, in January, which also conveyed the temporary government's willingness to continue the traditional friendship and further develop bilateral cooperation on the solid foundation of good China-Bangladesh relations, Qian said.This is also a reflection of the interim government's diplomatic policy of "balanced pragmatism and prioritizing the economy" since to revive the economy and improve employment, cooperation with China is essential, the Chinese expert said."A number of MoUs are likely to be signed during the visit," Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin said on Tuesday, the Dhaka Tribune reported. It said that these Memorandums of Understanding will encompass economic and technical assistance, support for human resources development, cooperation in disaster mitigation, the establishment of a Chinese book center, the translation and publication of Chinese classical literature, collaboration in the sports sector, and cooperation between the state news agencies of the two countries.Liu Zongyi, director of the Center for South Asia Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told the Global Times that China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners. Bilateral cooperation will continue to be based on mutual respect and cooperation for win-win results.Yunus previously called on China to relocate some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh in an effort to boost the country's green transition and exports when he met with Yao Wen, the Ambassador of China to Bangladesh in August 2024, according to a report by the Dhaka Tribune.He also called for increased imports of Bangladeshi goods to China in an effort to increase economic cooperation between the two nations. He also called for technology transfers and increased collaboration in disaster management, education and farming, the report said.During the visit, there may be potential for China and Bangladesh to discuss collaboration on some major strategic engineering projects, such as the Mongla seaport development and the Teesta River water-management project, according to Liu.Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus' visit has brought high attention from Indian media. The Hindustan Times wrote that the visit underscores "growing ties between the two nations as diplomatic tensions simmer with neighboring India."Qian told the Global Times that Indian media's attention did not come out of nowhere. After the interim government of Bangladesh came to power, it requested India to repatriate former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, but India rejected this request. The temporary government proposed to review some MoUs they had signed with India. Domestically there is a high level of anti-Indian sentiment within Bangladesh.All these factors have made Indian media highly vigilant about Bangladeshi cooperation with other major powers, leading them to view China-Bangladesh relations through a geopolitical lens and with a biased perspective, Qian said."The temporary government of Bangladesh highly values China's principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, which remains a cornerstone of the stable relationship between the two nations," Qian said.