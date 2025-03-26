From RedNote to Shanghai: friendship between US, Chinese families blossoms in viral ‘reunion’

In a moment that bridged continents and cultures, netizens in China and around the world watched as Brecken Neumann - who found a new online home on RedNote amid threats of TikTok's temporary shutdown in January - finally met his new RedNote friend Rongrong and her family in Shanghai. Their "reunion" unfolded with happiness - a moonlit cruise along the Bund, laughter echoing through the wonders of Disneyland, and shared joy over steaming plates of Shanghai's finest delicacies.By travelling with the two families in Shanghai, the Global Times reporters have observed firsthand the burgeoning friendship between two ordinary Chinese and American families.

Rongrong's family and Brecken's family visit Shanghai Disneyland on March 24, 2025. Photo: Li Yawei/GT

Brecken, from Mississippi, had never visited China and his impressions of China were shaped solely by Western media or indirect sources. It all changed on January 14."At the time, TikTok was facing a potential ban in the US, and everyone was seeking new platforms. I happened to see an advertisement for RedNote and thought, 'Why not download it and try?'" said Brecken. So, he posted a photo of himself and his daughter with the caption, "Hello everyone! This is myself and my daughter saying hello to all and look forward to all the new friends we make across the sea!"In the comments section, some Chinese netizens shared photos of their cats, children, and scenic landscapes, which are all novelties to Brecken. He later told the Global Times that after joining the RedNote, he grew to enjoy chatting with Chinese netizens. His daily routine became - open RedNote, use the translation feature, reply to comments, repeat. "Though the account setup took a long time, that day truly changed my life. I talked with different Chinese friends and learned so much about China and became curious about this country."Among the welcoming messages, a family photo posted by Rongrong from Shanghai -showing her child around the same age as Brecken's daughter, all smiling brightly - became the most-liked comment. Their interaction also hit the X platform. A repost of their exchange on X garnered over 7.9 million views.After the post went viral on X, Brecken reached out to Rongrong's RedNote account, sharing the news and expressing his surprise. Thus, the two families began talking and bonding. They discussed parenting routines and shared updates about life in China and the US. "We clicked so well that just messaging between us in RedNote felt limiting. I helped Brecken and his wife Selina create WeChat accounts and set up a group chat," Rongrong told the Global Times.Named "World Family," the group became a daily hub for all four to chat about everything from parenting and careers to meals and travel. "Despite the time difference - Brecken often replies while we're asleep - however, it never stops our conversations," Rongrong added.After two weeks of non-stop chatting, Brecken booked flights to China. The reason for his decision is quite simple, "We want to visit China ourselves to see if the atmosphere here is truly as warm and welcoming as it appears on RedNote."

In the two months following the ticket purchase, Rongrong's family prepared meticulously. They introduced Brecken and Brecken's wife Selina to life in China, crafting a welcome banner a month in advance, and preparing seasonal qingtuan, sweet rice dumplings, and phalaenopsis orchids - symbols of friendship - for their arrival. Their daughter TiuTiu even practiced pronouncing Brecken's family members' names.During their six-person journey, they took a river cruise to admire the night view of the Bund, watched fireworks at Disneyland, and sampled iconic Shanghai snacks.On the evening of Brecken's arrival, Rongrong specially ordered Shanghai's famous soup dumplings for them. "During our chats, Brecken kept saying he wanted to try soup dumplings - almost every day - so we had to fulfill that wish for his first meal," she explained. They also enjoyed crab roe noodles, spring rolls, and other local delicacies. Rongrong noted that when choosing dining spots, they balanced Brecken's family's dietary preferences while introducing them to authentic Chinese flavors.As night fell, they boarded a cruise ship to take in the Huangpu River's glittering skyline. Selina said that despite watching countless Shanghai travel videos beforehand, the real-life nightscape of the Bund left them exclaimed. "New York has rivers too, but they don't light up the city every night," Brecken said, moved by the crowd's cheers during the synchronized lighting ceremony - an atmosphere he called "unlike anything we've experienced."During their strolls over the past few days, locals frequently greeted or waved to Brecken's daughter Meredith, all offering warm smiles. At a park, a young boy even invited her to join a soccer game, according to Selina.Days of sustained kindness and warmth dissolved Brecken's initial uncertainties about visiting China and answered his question. "China truly is a friendly nation, and we made the right choice coming here." he said. Brecken noted that what sets China apart most is its warm, kind-hearted people, who feel like one big tightly-knit family."In the US, if I glance at someone too long, it might draw accusations, but in China, I only receive kindness," Brecken shared, adding that "I truly hope everyone not to be led by the nose by certain Western media narratives - they're always diverting attention."What truly matters is setting aside prejudices and experiencing things firsthand for yourself, said Brecken. He said that he doesn't want government decisions to disrupt ordinary people's daily lives. For Brecken, he simply wishes to freely enjoy travel, cultural exchange, and the diverse beauty of different nations."Although Brecken and Selina initially came to China with a simple curiosity to explore, they also put significant effort into preparing for this heartfelt reunion.Selina, a nurse, swapped shifts with colleagues to secure time off. Brecken got a fresh haircut and trimmed his beard a week before departure to look his best. They practiced using chopsticks and brought hoodies printed with "Let's Be Friends" for Rongrong's family.During their first two days in Shanghai, Meredith struggled with jet lag and the unfamiliar environment. Despite the four parents' best efforts, she cried nonstop. Rongrong's husband Li Zi recalled Brecken mentioning in earlier chats that Meredith loved strawberries and ate them almost daily. In late March, with Shanghai's temperature nearing 30 C, Li Zi navigated streets after streets to buy fresh strawberries."In our daily chats, we mostly use English. But this time, Brecken thanked me in Chinese, which truly warmed my heart," said Rongrong's husband, reflecting on a moment when he bought strawberries.Though their parenting styles differ vastly, he noted, their loves for daughters are the same. When TiuTiu saw her new friend Meredith crying, the babbling toddler asked Rongrong for a tissue to wipe Meredith's tears."It's a natural instinct between babies, transcending languages and nations," Rongrong said.On the yacht, the six sat cross-legged and sang along to familiar nursery rhymes cherished by their daughters. Rongrong recalled that during a casual chat, they discovered their daughters had listened to the same rhyme before ever meeting - a scenario she found magical and awe-inspiring, deepening her belief in the power of serendipity. "It made me notice that we are so similar to each other. They aren't foreigners, they're just like our old friends," Rongrong told the Global Times.While watching the fireworks at Disneyland, the two families snapped photos of the other family. Brecken said he teared up the moment he pressed the shutter button - capturing what he described as "a heartwarming trio radiating mutual love."Rongrong shared that when she later saw the photo, she felt the same. A family that had traveled far, overcoming numerous challenges, shared this magical moment with them. Their friendship, she reflected, blossomed as the fireworks lit up the sky.After their story garnered worldwide attention, Rongrong expressed her hope that their families' story would serve as just a starting point, inspiring more cross-national families to build friendships and expand the global village. "Because love can transcend borders and limitations, and we humans are born to love," said Rongrong.As the GT reporters prepared to leave Shanghai, Selina said that during their stay, Meredith grew two new baby teeth. Just like their friendship, roots have taken hold, and something beautiful is quietly beginning to bloom.