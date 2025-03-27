Taiwan Affairs Office’s newly launched reporting column receives 323 emails on ‘Taiwan independence’ accomplices: spokesperson

Chen Binhua, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, takes questions at a press conference in Beijing on March 26, 2025. Inset: Screenshot of an online platform for reporting the malicious acts of "Taiwan independence" henchmen and accomplices. Photos: VCG

In response to a media inquiry about the launch of an online column on the Taiwan Affairs Office's official website this morning for reporting malicious acts of "Taiwan independence" henchmen and accomplices persecuting Taiwan compatriots, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that the platform has drawn significant attention and received an enthusiastic response. As of 5 pm today, a total of 323 report emails had been received.After reviewing the submitted reports, the individuals named include Liu Shyh-fang, head of Taiwan's internal affairs authority; DPP legislators Shen Po-yang, Wu Szu-yao, and Huang Jie; Taipei District Prosecutors' Office prosecutors Lin Da, Lin Jun-yan, and Lin Jun-ting; Black Bear Academy funder Tsao Hsing-cheng; pro-independence dentist Shih Shu-hua; and "Taiwan independence" online influencers Wen Tzu-yu and Chen Po-yuan.The reports accuse these individuals of various malicious acts, such as fabricating charges to suppress opposition parties, threatening to dissolve pro-unification groups, deliberately detaining individuals who support peaceful cross-Straits relations, openly violating the legitimate rights of mainland spouses, and even calling for the "hunting down" of mainland spouses. The reports express strong indignation at the persecution and suppression carried out by these individuals. We will further verify the reported information, adhering to facts and the law, and will hold these people accountable in accordance with the law, said Chen.Global Times