Taiwan question concerns political foundation of China-Japan relations, says Chinese Embassy over report of inviting Tsai to visit Japan
By Global Times Published: Mar 27, 2025 12:40 AM
Regarding reports of Japanese media hyping the invitation of "Taiwan independence" figure Tsai Ing-wen to visit Japan, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Japan commented on Wednesday that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and concerns the political foundation of China-Japan relations as well as the basic trust between the two countries.

The spokesperson further noted, "It is known to all who Tsai Ing-wen is." We firmly oppose such extreme "Taiwan independence" figure visiting any country that has diplomatic relations with China to engage in activities aimed at splitting China. The Japanese side should honor its commitments, handle the Taiwan question with caution, avoid sending the wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" forces, and take practical actions to safeguard the momentum of improving and developing China-Japan relations.

