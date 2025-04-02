China stresses non-interference in other countries' internal affairs: FM on SK’s upcoming court ruling on Yoon impeachment

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

As a close neighbor and important partner, China is willing to work with South Korea to deepen bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strategic cooperative partnership, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a press conference on Wednesday.When responding to questions about the potential impact of the upcoming ruling by South Korea's constitutional court on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol on bilateral relations, as well as the informal APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting scheduled for this autumn amid South Korea's ongoing domestic political turbulence, Guo said, "We have taken note of relevant reports. As we have emphasized repeatedly, China adheres to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and does not comment on the domestic affairs of other countries. We believe the South Korean people have the wisdom and capability to properly address their domestic issues."Given the South Korea's constitutional court is scheduled to announce its ruling on the impeachment case of President Yoon on Friday, large-scale political rallies and protests will be held across the country during and after the ruling. There is also a possibility of extreme incidents occurring,said the Chinese Embassy in South Korea in its official WeChat account on Tuesday.The embassy reminds Chinese citizens in South Korea and Chinese tourists visiting South Korea to closely monitor the local situation and security conditions, and to effectively enhance their risk awareness. They should maintain a distance from local political gatherings, refrain from participating, lingering, or observing, and avoid publicly expressing or sharing political opinions, said the embassy, adding that it is also advisable to minimize verbal or physical conflicts with local residents.Additionally, the embassy said that Chinese citizens and tourists should pay attention to police announcements regarding security alerts and traffic control information, plan their travel itineraries reasonably, and avoid going to or approaching sensitive areas and crowded places.Global Times