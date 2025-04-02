China empowers Global South in world economy with technological advancement

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

The Global South is on the rise, advocating for world justice, economic prosperity and solidarity, while aiming to build better global governance. The significance of the Global South and its growing importance on the world stage are increasingly recognized. China, a country rooted in the Global South, has been working with the other Global South countries to firmly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.The Global Times is launching a special series, "Face to Face with Global South Wisdom," inviting experts and scholars from Global South countries to share their insights on the potential for cooperation between China and the Global South, as well as the responsibilities of Global South countries in global governance. In the second article of the series, four experts discussed China's technological cooperation with other Global South countries and explored how this cooperation can promote the development of the Global South.While China is still widely regarded as a developing country, its footprint in the global economy and development remains strong. Today, China is Africa's most important development partner - topping the charts on trade, investments, development projects financier and supplier of engineering construction services.As a leading source of consequential technologies, China's partnership with Africa is tipped to play an even more pronounced role in development support. The influence of Africa's traditional development partners, such as the US and EU countries, is declining, while China is focusing on primary areas such as infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, agriculture and digital connectivity.Over the past 25 years, China has built over 100,000 kilometers of roads, nearly 100 ports and over 10,000 kilometers of railways in Africa. A prominent example is the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya - The SGR project has boosted trade and mobility, facilitated rail technology transfer, and created thousands of local jobs.China has also supported Africa's energy needs through both traditional and renewable energy projects. As the leading source of renewable technologies, China's partnership is critical to Africa's energy transition, given that the continent is also the most endowed with green energy resources such as wind, solar, geothermal and minerals.On the industrialization front, China has built industrial parks and economic zones, such as the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Nigeria and the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park. These zones integrate Chinese manufacturing technology, fostering local production and global trade participation. Additionally, "smart city" projects, supported by firms like Huawei, incorporate modern technologies to improve urban management in countries like Kenya and Rwanda.Recently, I had the privilege of participating in a visit by a Brazilian delegation of lawmakers to China, which gave me the opportunity to learn about many of China's successful initiatives in technology. China has made significant progress in artificial intelligence and data utilization. For example, I visited a company in China that is developing a platform designed to enhance agricultural productivity through comprehensive land monitoring. The system can track vital factors such as crop diseases, water conditions and climate data, ensuring better oversight and increased yields. By using these technologies, farmers can prevent many agricultural challenges related to climate change, environmental disasters and plant diseases. This advanced monitoring enables strategic planning, which is crucial for improving agricultural outcomes.I also observed a tractor equipped with a smart chip capable of analyzing soil conditions and providing real-time operational guidance. This level of technological integration not only increases efficiency but also reduces errors and production losses, ultimately ensuring better results in the field. If this technology can be applied in agriculture-focused Global South countries like Brazil, it holds great potential for boosting productivity and reducing labor costs for local farmers.Currently, the technological cooperation between China and Brazil holds enormous potential. Brazil boasts abundant solar and wind energy resources, while China's achievements in the green energy transition are remarkable - not only is it a major solar energy user, but it is also a global leader in photovoltaic technology. Moving forward, Brazil looks forward to deepening cooperation with China and jointly advancing clean energy development.China has further deepened technological cooperation with South Asian nations primarily through the BRI by implementing comprehensive capacity-building initiatives. These include specialized training programs, the establishment of technology transfer centers and joint research laboratories. These efforts aim to strengthen local technical expertise, foster innovation and promote sustainable development in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy and digital technology.China has also expressed its readiness to implement new training and demonstration programs in Sri Lanka. These focus on areas such as biotechnology for tropical crops, plant breeding and cultivation, and aquaculture - key to enhancing Sri Lanka's capacity for sustainable agricultural development. In addition, the Chinese government has pledged support for the digital transformation of general education in Sri Lanka. As part of this effort, China is supporting a digital classroom project in collaboration with Sri Lankan authorities. Furthermore, Chinese tech giant Huawei has partnered with several Sri Lankan universities, offering both academic assistance and infrastructure support.China's openness in sharing AI advancements, such as DeepSeek, empowers developing counatries that lack the resources to build such technologies independently. This approach fosters global innovation, narrows digital divide and promotes equitable growth.The world benefits when knowledge is shared rather than hoarded. China's leadership in open-source AI sets a positive precedent for international cooperation, ensuring that technological progress serves all of humanity, not just the privileged few. This embodies the true spirit of a global community with a shared future.Technology is a key driver of accelerated development, particularly in a world where resources are limited. It enables cost reduction and enhances the efficiency of development efforts. While concerns have been raised about technology replacing human labor, its long-term benefits are evident. Technological advancement significantly boosts productivity, contributing to sustainable growth, which in turn could be channeled toward social development and national prosperity. Creating or strengthening the innovation ecosystem could also help increase the registration of patents for inventions, thus enabling nations in the Global South to participate and compete in the global economy while reducing technological inequality.Most countries in the Global South, such as those in Africa, largely rely on agriculture as the backbone of their economies and have great potential for a competitive advantage if proper skills and technology are integrated into agricultural activities. The deployment of technology and skills could contribute to commercialization, modernization and increased yields for both domestic and foreign consumption.For example, at the Beijing FOCAC Summit last year, China pledged to increase support for the mechanization of agriculture in Africa through aid, leasing, cooperative management and joint venture assembly to enhance Africa's agricultural production efficiency.This cooperation should be considered as a means to create value-added products from Africa's primary economic sector, establish an export market for finished goods and help close the trade deficit, thereby generating revenue, creating jobs, and reducing poverty and inequality.