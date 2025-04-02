China’s cyberspace authority vows to curb extreme fan culture in sports, shuts down 3,767 accounts

China's Ma Long (left) and Lin Gaoyuan (right) play against compatriots Wang Chuqin (second from left) and Fan Zhendong in the men's doubles final of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, on March 16, 2024. Photo: VCG

China's cyberspace administration, in coordination with sports authorities, is ramping up efforts to regulate online sports fan communities, according to a report from the official WeChat account of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday.Measures have been taken to crack down on incitement, disputes and verbal abuse. Over 1.6 million pieces of illegal or non-compliant content have been removed, with 3,767 accounts shut down.The campaign aims to foster a positive online environment for athlete preparations and the smooth hosting of sporting events, the report noted.Wang Dazhao, a Beijing-based sports commentator, rebuked extreme fan behaviors and called for fans to adopt a rational attitude toward the results of a sporting event."It's desirable to support all athletes on the international stage no matter who wins the title," Wang told the Global Times.By focusing on curbing harmful activities by "fan leaders" and self-media accounts, authorities have shut down 1,376 accounts linked to "fan leaders," who fueled conflicts and organized offline gatherings.Additionally, 1,500 self-media accounts that spread rumors and maliciously hype fan fiction that creates fake relationships between athletes have been penalized.Social media platforms have also been urged to close 531 fake accounts that impersonated athletes and coaches, and to dismantle 3,226 fan groups and 336 forums that promoted irrational support.Furthermore, 123 illegal products, including forged athlete signatures, and six shops selling athletes' personal information have been taken offline.To prevent relapses, platforms are optimizing community rules and removing features that encourage unhealthy behaviors, such as lists that rank athletes' appearances.Authorities vowed to deepen oversight, urging platforms to enforce stricter content moderation and penalize negligent operators. It also called on netizens to reject extreme fan culture and focus on supporting sportsmanship.