New Hong Kong Police Commissioner vows to prioritize national security

Hong Kong photo: VCG

China's State Council announced on Wednesday that it has decided to appoint Chow Yat-ming as the commissioner of police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, replacing Siu Chak-yee, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The decision was made in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, and was based on the nomination and suggestion put forward by HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, Xinhua said, citing the official announcement.In a press briefing on Wednesday, Chow said his future work will focus on three key areas. First, safeguarding national security and enhancing public awareness of national security. Second, promoting smart policing by leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency, work effectiveness, and service quality. Third, strengthening team culture, shared values and a sense of belonging while providing better support and development opportunities, according to local media RTHK.Since the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong five years ago and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance last year, these measures have acted as a stabilizing force, bringing social stability to Hong Kong, Chow noted. However, he said this does not mean all hidden risks have been eliminated, as "undercurrents still exist everywhere," local media Wen Wei Po reported.Therefore, he stressed that the police force has an even greater responsibility to safeguard national security. Chow pointed out that these hidden threats include various forms of "soft resistance," where individuals attempt to incite others through media or cultural and artistic projects. In response, the police will further strengthen public awareness and understanding of national security, according to Wen Wei Po.A day ahead of the appointment, the US slapped new sanctions on six individuals from the central government's office in Hong Kong and the HKSAR government, including security and police officials Sonny Au, Dick Wong, Margaret Chiu and police commissioner Raymond Siu, Reuters reported on Tuesday.During the press briefing, Chow described the sanctions as a "barbaric act" aimed at intimidating and suppressing Hong Kong public officials, particularly police officers. However, he asserted that these sanctions also serve as proof that the police force's current operations are effective and successful, according to Wen Wei Po.Chow also emphasized that he is not concerned about the sanctions; instead, he is focused on improving and expanding the police force's efforts, vowing to lead the force with courage and determination in the face of challenges, Wen Wei Po said.He also noted that the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) will continue to collaborate with overseas law enforcement agencies through well-established channels and believes that the sanctions will not affect HKPF's international cooperation, according to the media report.Chow joined the HKPF in 1995 as an Inspector of Police and devoted most of his career as a crime detective at divisional, district, regional and headquarters levels, through which he accumulated extensive experiences in criminal investigation and intelligence gathering related work, and developed policy-making skills in various crime duties, according to the website of the HKPF.During the 2019 social turmoil, Chow commanded the standoff between protestors and police at the Polytechnic University, according to local media HK01. The operation lasted 14 days and resulted in the arrest of 1,377 individuals, media reported.Global Times