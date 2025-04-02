Earthquake relief practices ‘community of shared future’

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

On March 28, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar, causing heavy casualties and property losses. Myanmar made a request for international aid, and this call was quickly met with a response from the international community. Neighboring countries, the EU, the US, Russia, and international organizations such as the UN and the WHO have extended a helping hand.In the wake of the earthquake, the condolences and aid from China, other countries and international organizations to Myanmar exemplified the fact that "we are in the same boat." UN agencies quickly began relief operations after the earthquake happened. Within 24 hours after the disaster, the WHO provided nearly 3 tons of medical supplies to hospitals in the worst-hit Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay. The UN Children's Fund is delivering 80 metric tons of life-saving supplies to the disaster areas, and the World Food Programme teams have started distributing high-energy biscuits to affected people in Nay Pyi Taw, vowing to support 800,000 affected people with food supplies.As a neighboring country to Myanmar, China was among the first to express condolences and stood ready to help. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Myanmar's leader, on March 29. In response to a request from the Myanmar government, multiple Chinese rescue teams have arrived in the disaster-stricken areas, working with local rescuers around the clock to search for survivors.Chinese people have known for thousands of years that in the face of natural disasters and social crises, individual and local power is limited. Only by concentrating all power can we respond more effectively. Thus, the Chinese people have developed a unique traditional virtue, that is, we are always there to help when others are in trouble, and the importance and correctness of this virtue have been proven through countless practices in the long history of China.This traditional virtue of Chinese people aligns closely with the humanitarian rescue concepts prevalent in the international community. As China's comprehensive national strength becomes increasingly stronger, the scale of China's humanitarian relief has steadily expanded, with a wider range of aid targets, more diverse relief forms, more complete systems and mechanisms, and more diverse participants. China has become an important participant and contributor to international humanitarian aid.From a global perspective, China's initiatives and actions to build a community with a shared future for mankind are increasingly recognized and earned echoes. Many politicians around the world have expressed their praise and approval of China's efforts. Former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama has spoken highly of and voiced strong support for the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind on multiple occasions. Former Ethiopian representative to the United Nations Teruneh Zenna once said, "I appreciate this principle of mutual development and building a global community, which also builds a new future for humanity. It is very important."Over the past 10 years, China has built different forms of "a community with a shared future" with dozens of countries and regions around the world, while more than three-quarters of countries in the world and over 30 international organizations have signed agreements on cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative. Moreover, more than 100 countries and international and regional organizations have supported the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.The relief assistance to Myanmar provided by the international community after the earthquake is a true reflection of "sharing the same destiny in the face of disasters." In the face of natural disasters, only by working together can mankind respond effectively and minimize the losses caused by the disasters. China is actively working with the international community to make the world a place with less pain and suffering but more beautiful and peaceful.The author is executive editor-in-chief of Shipborne Weapons magazine and advisor at the Southern Defense Think Tank. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn