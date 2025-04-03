CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM spokesperson slams US ‘reciprocal tariffs’ for breaching WTO rules, vows countermeasures
By Global Times Published: Apr 03, 2025 04:32 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Photo: VCG

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday slammed US' "reciprocal tariffs," saying that the US' move seriously violates WTO rules and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system.

"China strongly opposes the US' move and will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate interests," Guo said at a regular press conference in Beijing, responding to a question over the US' announcement of "reciprocal tariffs" on its major trade partners, including 34 percent on China.

The Chinese side has repeatedly stressed that there is no winner in trade war and that protectionism leads nowhere, the spokesperson said.

"China urges the US to immediately correct its wrongdoings and resolve trade disputes with China and other countries through equal, respectful, and mutually beneficial dialogue," the spokesperson stressed.

