2 passenger boats capsize in SW China

An aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2025 shows people carrying out search and rescue operation at the site where two passenger boats capsized in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Two passenger boats capsized in Liuchong river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities. About 70 people fell into the water, and more than 50 of them have been pulled out as of 7 p.m., local authorities said. A further rescue operation is underway. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)