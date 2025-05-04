CHINA / SOCIETY
2 passenger boats capsize in SW China, leaving 3 dead, 60 hospitalized
By Global Times Published: May 04, 2025 11:20 PM
People carry out search and rescue operation at the site where two passenger boats capsized in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. Two passenger boats capsized in Liuchong river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities. About 70 people fell into the water, and more than 50 of them have been pulled out as of 7 p.m., local authorities said. A further rescue operation is underway. (Xinhua)

People carry out search and rescue operation at the site where two passenger boats capsized in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. Two passenger boats capsized in Liuchong river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities. About 70 people fell into the water, and more than 50 of them have been pulled out as of 7 p.m., local authorities said. A further rescue operation is underway. (Xinhua)


 
Two passenger boats capsized in Liuchong river of Qianxi City, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The accident has left three dead, 60 people hospitalized for treatment, and 14 others still missing, CCTV News reported at 10:25 pm on Sunday.

The Guizhou Provincial Fire and Rescue Corps has dispatched eight teams, comprising 84 vehicles, 248 personnel, including 83 divers, 16 underwater robots, and 24 boats, to rush to the scene for rescue operations, according to a separate CCTV News report. 

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Xi urges all-out search, rescue efforts following boat capsizing in SW China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday urged all-out efforts to search those falling into water and treat the ...

China continues to issue gale, sandstorm, blizzard warnings after three consecutive days

After issuing warnings for three consecutive days, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) continued issuing an orange warning for ...

Partial roof collapses at skating rink in NE China's Jilin, no casualties reported yet

Part of the roof of a skating hall in Baicheng city, Northeast China's Jilin Province, collapsed at 7:35 ...