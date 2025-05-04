2 passenger boats capsize in SW China, leaving 3 dead, 60 hospitalized

People carry out search and rescue operation at the site where two passenger boats capsized in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. Two passenger boats capsized in Liuchong river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities. About 70 people fell into the water, and more than 50 of them have been pulled out as of 7 p.m., local authorities said. A further rescue operation is underway. (Xinhua)

Two passenger boats capsized in Liuchong river of Qianxi City, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The accident has left three dead, 60 people hospitalized for treatment, and 14 others still missing, CCTV News reported at 10:25 pm on Sunday.The Guizhou Provincial Fire and Rescue Corps has dispatched eight teams, comprising 84 vehicles, 248 personnel, including 83 divers, 16 underwater robots, and 24 boats, to rush to the scene for rescue operations, according to a separate CCTV News report.Global Times